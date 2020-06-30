According to the CSO, the directive by the president yesterday is tantamount to the sacking of Mr. Daniel Domelevo, the Auditor General.

In a statement, ASEPA said the directive is a ploy to sack Domelevo for being a native of the Volta Region.

“Just when the people of Volta are yet to come to terms with the heavy deployment of military and immigration officers to their region, the Government of Ghana has yet again launched another attack on the people of Volta by forcing one of their illustrious sons occupying the position of Auditor General to proceed on leave,” ASEPA stated.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

We have read with disappointment an elaborate ploy by this Government to sack the Auditor-General by the asking him to proceed on mandatory leave.

We believe this is yet another attack on Voltarians and is part of a grand scheme to get all Voltarians out of public office because the Government sees them as non-Ghanaians except those who are willing and ready to kowtow to the whims and caprices of this Government.

We condemn this decision to force the Auditor General to proceed on leave at no uncertain terms. We want to draw the attention of the Diplomatic Community, our Donor Patners, and the International Monetary Agencies to quickly take a key interest in current happenings in the country as the entire Public Accountability Machinery of the State is under siege.

It is our hope that in the comings days all these agencies will come out strongly on this irresponsible action by the Government of Ghana.

Thank you

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA