He said the silence of the president in taking action against the Minister of Special Initiatives.

Franklin Cudjoe said he feels embarrassed seeing that his friend - President Akufo-Addo, has turned a blind eye to the case.

In an interview on CitiTV's Big Issue Saturday, he said, “I was thinking that the president because he was invited to Mali to be part of the peace process which by the way was started by some of these…behaviour, I would have thought that maybe we would give him the benefit of the doubt so that by the time he had returned over the weekend, some pretence that something is being done would be heard but I am mortified and I keep saying that the president is a very good friend of mine but I think on this one we are not friends… it has become at least 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours and a lot more and not a whisper of anything that seems close to suggesting that something ought to have been said”.

“I sincerely am dumbfounded he has not said a word and has made meaningless the entire vigilante law,” he reiterated.

His comments fall on the back of calls from civil society organisations (CSOs) for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Hawa Koomson for causing mayhem at the registration centre.

President Akufo-Addo’s inactiveness on the case, the Imani Africa president said implies that the vigilantism bill has been rendered ineffective.

He further stated that the police were equally intimidated to carry out their responsibilities as far as the subject is concerned,because of the minister's position.