Alarming rate of COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport

The letter to the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, said on Saturday, April 24, 2021, stated that it recorded 75 positive cases, which is the highest daily number of positive COVID-19 cases at the airport.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority caucus in Parliament has called on the government to put measures in place to curtail the spike in COVID-19 positive cases being recorded at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Pulse Ghana

The Ranking Member on Health Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said information gathered by the minority caucus in Parliament on the increase of cases at KIA is alarming.

READ MORE: 245 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait arrive at Kotoka International Airport

According to him, the government should begin to introduce travel restrictions amid the surge in the imported cases.

In a statement, he said: "Government should also consider travel restrictions on countries currently experiencing high COVID-19 infection rates to reduce the possibility of importing COVID-19 infections into the country. Some countries have already implemented these measures and Ghana should also consider doing the same.