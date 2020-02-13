He said they should allow the Electoral Commission to fulfill their constitutional mandate by compiling a new voters register.

The former President, however, urged the NDC to use the law courts in settling any disagreements instead of street protests.

The former President was speaking to the media when a Civil Society Organization (CSO) called Mass Action Committee (MAC) paid a courtesy call on him to add his voice on the need for a compilation of a new register ahead of the general election at his residence.

The Electoral Commission has come under intense pressure from the Interparty Resistance Against New Voter Register over the EC’s decision to compile a new register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will begin compiling a new voters’ register on Sunday, April 18, 2020, despite series of protests and agitations.

Former President Kufour

The Commission intends to complete the exercise by May 30, 2020. The Commission also expects to exhibit the new register from August 15 to August 28, 2020.

Confirming these, Deputy Chairperson of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey said the EC will deploy 8,000 registration devices to cover the 32,000 polling stations across the country.

But Mr. Kufuor speaking to Journalists stressed that the group should not use just agitations, protesting and occupying the office of the EC and challenge the powers of the EC in court to change their decision.

He added that the EC has the sole power to compile new register and therefore call on Ghanaians to go out in their numbers to engage in the registration when the time is due.