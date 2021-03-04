Addressing the press at the ceremony which took place in Accra this week, the Marketing/Operations Manager of Orkin Ghana, George Hagan said industries have not taken pest control and fumigation seriously because they are not convinced by the standard of service provision in the country.

“One of the main reasons why industries have not taken pest control and fumigation of their premises and facilities as seriously as they should is because they are not convinced by the standard of service provision in the country,” Mr Hagan stated. “Companies with global affiliations will easily recognize Orkin, or may have even had the pleasure of using Orkin in other countries, and will, by all means, attest to the high standard that Orkin demands and delivers.”

“These companies may in turn advice their fellow industry players on the values of pest control in relation to the growth of their businesses and hopefully recommend Orkin.”

He said Orkin LLC’s presence in Ghana will lead industries to expect and accept international standards of pest control as enjoyed by companies operating in Europe and the Americas.

American pest control company Orkin LLC opens Ghana branch in Accra

He also indicated that Orkin LLC will create jobs in Ghana.

“Orkin has a national franchise to operate,” he emphasized. “This means we have the potential to create several jobs throughout the country directly by way of employing technicians, administrators and drivers. We will therefore create even more indirect jobs and impact positively on national employment drives and help more families have meaningful livelihoods.”

Mr Hagan added that Orkin is actively involved in the global effort to combat the novel coronavirus as well as impact positively on the general and social health of the nation, and help its nationals to operate in well managed and world-class standard pest-controlled environments.