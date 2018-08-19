Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis

news

Financial analyst Sydney Casely-Hayford has criticised plans by the Finance Committee of Parliament to hold in-camera hearing into the collapse of seven local banks.

READ MORE: Sahel Sahara and Omni Bank become latest to merge

According to a ranking member of the committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, the in-camera hearing is due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

He said: “We’ve come to the conclusion that considering what we call the sensitivity of the matter, parliament committee of Finance will meet in-camera to look at this matter.”

“It is important for the people appearing before the committee to be at ease and to give us the needed answers."

But Casely-Hayfod has rebuked the committee, saying it has no right to do in-camera hearing.

He argues that the factors leading to collapse of the banks are already in the public domain and "we are familiar with what is in there," he said.

“Parliament really has no right to do this in-camera. They have invited themselves into the conversation. This thing came out a long time ago and it is out in the public domain and we are all familiar with what is in there…. But I don’t think Ghanaians have really understood how bad this is, and Parliament going behind curtains to go and discuss issues for whatever reason I don’t understand,” Casely-Hayford said on Citi FM's "The Big Issue."

READ MORE: Gov’t to take action against those behind banks’ collapse – Ofori-Atta

"We’ve come to the conclusion that considering what we call the sensitivity of the matter, parliament committee of Finance will meet in-camera to look at this matter,” he added.