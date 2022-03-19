RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Anita Desosoo’s late husband to be laid to rest on March 26

Former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desosoo, is mourning the death of her husband, David Kofi Asam.

Mr. Kofi Asam unfortunately passed away at the age of 66 on February 15, 2022, while on admission at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The deceased, who had battled a short illness before his demise, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Anita Desosoo with her late husband
Anita Desosoo with her late husband Pulse Ghana

His burial service will be held at Anita Desosoo’s residence at Oyarifa, Tipa Junction, before being buried at the Oyarifa Cemetery.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will also be held for the late Mr. Kofi Asam on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Anita Desosoo’s residence at 11:00am.

The late David Kofi Asam's obituary poster
The late David Kofi Asam's obituary poster Pulse Ghana

Anita Desosoo is a renowned Ghanaian politician, who has served in a number of roles in the last decade and a half.

She is a former National Women’s Organiser of the opposition NDC and also previously served as a member of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

