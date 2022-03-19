Anita Desosoo’s late husband to be laid to rest on March 26

The deceased, who had battled a short illness before his demise, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

His burial service will be held at Anita Desosoo’s residence at Oyarifa, Tipa Junction, before being buried at the Oyarifa Cemetery.

Meanwhile, a memorial service will also be held for the late Mr. Kofi Asam on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Anita Desosoo’s residence at 11:00am.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Desosoo is a renowned Ghanaian politician, who has served in a number of roles in the last decade and a half.