Apiate Disaster: 17 people dead so far – MCE

Evans Annang

The Municipal Chief Executive for Prestea Huni- Valley, Dr. Isaac Dsamani has revealed that 17 people have died so far from the explosion in Apiate.

Apiate explosion

He said the data so far from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other rescue parties indicates that number.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, he said: It’s unconfirmed but the reports that I’m getting from the various hospitals shows that so far 17 people have died.”

Dr. Dsamani also disclosed the extent of the damage that the explosion has had on the Apiate community.

“The situation is actually unbearable looking at the whole village and it has been ripped off and then there were some dead bodies and a lot of people were injured and buildings have collapsed.”

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals and clinics.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

