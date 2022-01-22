Apiate explosion: Gov't suspends Maxam Company's license and interdicts CEO

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals and clinics.

However, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in a statement said the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission has been suspended.

Pulse Ghana

It stated that the Chief Inspector of the Mines has been interdicted, as investigations into the incident continue.

"Consequently, the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has, as of 21st January 2022, directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the tragic events which took place at Appiate.