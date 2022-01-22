At least 13 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carried explosives to the gold mine.
Apiate explosion: Gov't suspends Maxam Company's license and interdicts CEO
The government has suspended the license of a mining services contractor, Maxam Company Limited after the unfortunate disaster at Apiate in the Bogoso District of the Western Region when a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives.
The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.
An additional 59 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the explosion.
Most of the victims have been rescued and admitted to various hospitals and clinics.
However, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in a statement said the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission has been suspended.
It stated that the Chief Inspector of the Mines has been interdicted, as investigations into the incident continue.
"Consequently, the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has, as of 21st January 2022, directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the tragic events which took place at Appiate.
"Further, the Hon Minister has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, with immediate effect, to suspend the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission, thereby precluding the company from the manufacture, transportation, and/or supply of explosives for mining operations," the statement reads.
