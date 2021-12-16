Armed robbers kill 2 policemen in Upper East Region

In a statement by the Police, it said: “On 15/11/2021 at about 2020 hours, there was a distress call to the Zuarungu District Command that there was an ongoing robbery at Zuarungu Market (.) Control was informed and whiles men were being mobilized to respond to the robbery, there was another distress call that two (2) policemen were shot dead.”

“A team of Police officers led by the Bolgatanga Divisional Commander C/Supt/Dela Dzansi and the Regional Crime Officer Supt/Reuben Dugah proceeded to the scene of crime and saw a burnt Service Motorbike No. GP 2311 packed by the road in front of a provision shop (.) Spot investigations disclosed that No. 56205 G/Const. Emmanuel Akowuah and No.57658 G/Const. Adam Suley with Service Rifle No. 79209 with 20 rounds of ammunitions were on the aforesaid Service Motorbike for their routine patrols and unexpectedly appeared at the robbery scene and they were fired at”.

According to eyewitnesses, the two officers had stopped at the market at about 7pm to buy food when the armed men who were fleeing the robbery scene attacked and shot them.

The sources said the officers who died on the spot were also partly burnt by fire which they suspect emanated from a leakage in the fuel tank of their motorbike.