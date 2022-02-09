According to reports, the anti-graft campaigner has been charged with publication of false news.
ASEPA boss Mensah Thompson arrested by police over false news
Following a complaint by the Ghana Armed Forces, the Teshie District Police Command has arrested and detained the Executive Director of the Alliance For Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson.
His arrest and detention follow an invitation by the Police Command which he honoured.
He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Kaneshie District Court.
The invitation was regarding allegations that members of the president’s family travelled by the presidential jet to the UK for shopping. He further alleged that the said trip between December 20 and 30 was also joined by the president’s friends.
As an anti-corruption activist, Thompson called on the National Security, Ghana Armed Forces and the Defense Ministry to provide answers on the use of the presidential jet.
The Ghana Armed Forces later issued a statement to deny the allegations and then referred the matter to the police for investigation.
Thompson subsequently withdrew the allegations and apologised to the Ghana Armed Forces but it appears those are not enough to let him off the hook.
