According to a report by Kasapa FM, he passed on earlier this morning due to a protracted illness.
Sam Cudjoe had been a long-serving Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, before rising to become the 2nd Vice Chair.
More soon
According to a report by Kasapa FM, he passed on earlier this morning due to a protracted illness.
Sam Cudjoe had been a long-serving Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, before rising to become the 2nd Vice Chair.
More soon
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh