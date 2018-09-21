Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?

news

The Auditor General Mr Daniel Domelevo has said he is ready to be sacked over his fight against corruption.

The statement comes following tension between him and the board of the Ghana Audit Service after he accused the board chairman of interference.

"We all know the truth, who will say it but like I said, as for me I will say it if that means to go home. I’m ready to go home this evening. That’s the problem Ghanaians have, they think their life and the job are the same so going home becomes so difficult for them. If I should say the truth and because of that I should go home, my dear brothers and sisters I’m ready to go home even this evening," the outspoken Auditor General said on Thursday at a public lecture.

He said corruption in Ghana has become like a religion and the officials caught in corrupt practices know nothing will happen to them.

“In the developed countries when you’re caught you’re finished; there are consequences," he said. "In Ghana or Africa when you’re caught you can even bluff them; they say ‘and so what’ because he knows nothing will happen”.

He also decried the practice of bringing back retired officials to their old post or as board chairman of institutions they once served as CEO.

According to him, it breeds conflict of interest and unnecessary interference.