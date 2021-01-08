The legal practitioner said the Speaker must not use his position to satisfy the agenda of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

“I do not expect Mr. Speaker to go against the national interest in order to satisfy, say, a JM agenda. And, he can be his own man. I am inclined to believe him when he says he will serve the nation with honesty,” Mr. Otchere-Darko said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Serving the nation also means helping the party elected to implement the manifesto platform upon which it campaigned and got given the mandate of the people.

“The NPP remains the Majority in Parliament to drive the agenda of the Executive and requires the full, professional cooperation of the Speaker.”

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

Mr. Otchere-Darko believes Mr. Bagbin is the best candidate from the NDC to serve as Speaker under the Akufo-Addo government.

“Under the circumstances, Alban Bagbin is the best person from the NDC to be Speaker under an Akufo-Addo presidency. Yes, he is true green NDC – through and through. But, if the nation must have a Speaker from the opposition who can be expected not to unduly frustrate the work of Government, then Bagbin is he.”

“He has maturity. He has experience. He does not dislike Akufo-Addo. In fact, the two have always enjoyed mutual respect for each other. He had just retired from “active” politics even though he owes his nomination to his party,” he added.