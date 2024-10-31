Bawumia hails 'reformer' Dampare for transforming police

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 53rd Police Cadet Officers’ Course in Accra, the Vice President expressed pride in the achievements of Dr Dampare and his management team.

“The systemic re-orientation and reform of the Ghana Police Service since the coming into office of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, have brought tangible results; results that continue to give me pride as Chairman of the Police Council. I am proud to stand side by side with such a visionary leader who continues to set the pace and is on course to make the Ghana Police Service the reference point for excellence in Africa and beyond. Dr Dampare, the reformer, Ayekooo to you and your team,” he said.

The Vice President further observed, “The constant pursuit of perfection on the part of the IGP and his management team has extended to the Police Academy. With government and my own personal support, the Police Administration embarked on an ambitious infrastructural development of the Training School that has transformed the look and feel of this place. This is so beautiful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bawumia also commended the leadership of the Police Service for their display of humanity by visiting the affected families in the East Legon accident.

“In fact, I am particularly touched by the recent visit of the IGP and his management team to the families and victims of the recent tragic accident at East Legon, Accra, that claimed the lives of two innocent young ladies. This level of commitment goes beyond the call of duty, and I will entreat the graduating class to learn from the Police leadership and conduct yourselves accordingly when deployed.”