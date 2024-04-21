Mustapha asserted that Bawumia would surpass Mahama in any anti-corruption test, highlighting the Vice President's commitment to transparency and accountability.
Bawumia will surpass Mahama in any anti-corruption assessment - Salam Mustapha
In a recent statement, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha made bold claims regarding the comparative stance of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama in matters of anti-corruption measures.
Salam Mustapha's remarks come amid ongoing debates and discussions surrounding corruption allegations and the efficacy of anti-corruption efforts within Ghana's political landscape with corruption being a significant concern for many citizens, especially in the context of governance and public administration, Mustapha's statements have stirred considerable interest and debate.
In his statement, Mustapha pointed to Vice President Bawumia's track record and proactive stance on combating corruption during his tenure and emphasized Bawumia's role in spearheading various initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency, such as the digitization of government processes and the implementation of robust accountability mechanisms.
Furthermore, Mustapha underscored the importance of accountability and integrity in governance, highlighting Bawumia's unwavering commitment to upholding these values.
Conversely, Mustapha expressed skepticism regarding former President Mahama's anti-corruption credentials, citing perceived shortcomings and controversies during his administration while acknowledging the complexities of governance and the challenges associated with combating corruption, Mustapha suggested that Mahama's record in this regard falls short compared to Bawumia's.
Mustapha's remarks were made during an interview in the Ashanti Region as part of Mustapha’s National Youth Campaign tour of the region. He challenged anyone who alleged corruption against Dr Bawumia to provide evidence.
The tour aims to engage the NPP Youth Wing in preparation for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.
