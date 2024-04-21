Bawumia will surpass Mahama in any anti-corruption assessment - Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha's remarks come amid ongoing debates and discussions surrounding corruption allegations and the efficacy of anti-corruption efforts within Ghana's political landscape with corruption being a significant concern for many citizens, especially in the context of governance and public administration, Mustapha's statements have stirred considerable interest and debate.

In his statement, Mustapha pointed to Vice President Bawumia's track record and proactive stance on combating corruption during his tenure and emphasized Bawumia's role in spearheading various initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency, such as the digitization of government processes and the implementation of robust accountability mechanisms.

Furthermore, Mustapha underscored the importance of accountability and integrity in governance, highlighting Bawumia's unwavering commitment to upholding these values.

Conversely, Mustapha expressed skepticism regarding former President Mahama's anti-corruption credentials, citing perceived shortcomings and controversies during his administration while acknowledging the complexities of governance and the challenges associated with combating corruption, Mustapha suggested that Mahama's record in this regard falls short compared to Bawumia's.

Mustapha's remarks were made during an interview in the Ashanti Region as part of Mustapha’s National Youth Campaign tour of the region. He challenged anyone who alleged corruption against Dr Bawumia to provide evidence.