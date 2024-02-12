Bawumia's credibility questioned over his father's death

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said this when he outlined his vision for the country ahead of the election 2024 in Accra.

He recounted with pain when his father underwent surgery at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, and at a point in the night when he started losing blood, the doctors tried in vain to get some from the blood bank, but it was closed.

"I tried to get the phone number of the one in charge and made several calls to no avail. We were running against time, and by the morning, my dad had died," he said.

With that painful experience, which Dr. Bawumia noted would be with him forever, he was determined to get Zipline's drone technology for Ghana to save lives from needless deaths.

But Inusah Fuseini asserted that Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia passed away from natural causes and not because of sickness as Dr. Bawumia claimed.

He accused Dr. Bawumia of misleading the public.

Fuseini said "Let's interrogate what Bawumia has said. And one thing that clearly, I was not enthused about, was when he tried to link his father's death to a lack of drones and blood. Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, who I knew very well, and I know Bawumia very well, did not die from anaemia.

"He [Alhaji Mumuni] didn't die from anaemia. He died a natural death. At the time Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia died, most of his contemporaries had already exited. So, what was he trying to say, to also fake and lie about the death of his father?"

He made this known in an interview on Citi TV, on February 11, 2024, and said "Politics is about trust. When you betray the people's trust, you don't deserve to occupy a political office."