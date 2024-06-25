Bawumia's top aide accused of grabbing Prisons Service land at Roman Ridge

According to Ablakwa, Prof. Appiah-Adu is not only accused of running down the prestigious La Palm Royal Beach Resort and attempting to sell it to a government colleague, but he is also at the center of a legal battle over prime land owned by the Ghana Prisons Service at Roman Ridge.

The dispute reached a boiling point when Prof. Appiah-Adu took the Ghana Prisons Service to court, demanding that they cease obstructing his claimed ownership of the land.

Ablakwa revealed that, in a dramatic demonstration of vice-presidential influence, Prof. Appiah-Adu allegedly enlisted national security operatives to demolish a fence erected by the Prisons Service to protect their property, which has been allocated to them since June 28, 1950.

As the courtroom clash intensifies, the Ghana Prisons Service, backed by the Attorney General’s Department, is fervently contesting the advisor's claims, striving to halt his encroachment and reclaim their rightful land.

The unfolding legal battle underscores the power dynamics at play and the lengths to which Prof. Appiah-Adu is willing to go to secure his controversial acquisition.

This incident is yet another example in a series of high-profile disputes over public assets, raising alarms about the rampant privatisation and misappropriation of state properties.

From SSNIT hotels, parks, and gardens to beachfronts, public bungalows, and now the Roman Ridge Borstal Institute lands, there is a growing perception that "Ghana is simply on sale."

In response to these alarming developments, former President John Mahama has vowed to launch thorough investigations and reclaim looted lands if he assumes office on January 7, 2025.

