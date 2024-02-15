ADVERTISEMENT
Be a landlord in Accra: Essential tips of managing a rental property

Emmanuel Tornyi

In the heart of the bustling capital city, one will embark on a journey of renting his or her an apartment.

Compound house
Compound house

Embarking on an apartment hunt, you navigate a sea of listings, each promising a unique slice of urban living.

One may explore options that range from districts to modern enclaves.

Be a landlord in Accra, there are tips of managing a rental property.

1. Screen tenants thoroughly to ensure a reliable and responsible rental history.

2. Clearly outline rental terms in a comprehensive lease agreement.

3. Regularly inspect the property to address maintenance issues promptly.

4. Set competitive and reasonable rental rates based on the local market.

5. Foster open communication with tenants to build a positive relationship.

6. Stay informed about local landlord-tenant laws to ensure compliance.

7. Keep detailed records of financial transactions and property maintenance.

8. Consider hiring a property manager for efficient day-to-day operations.

9. Provide clear channels for tenants to report issues or request repairs.

10. Plan for unforeseen expenses with a well-managed reserve fund.

Emmanuel Tornyi

