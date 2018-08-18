Pulse.com.gh logo
Beauty pageant contestant dies during photo shoot


RIP Beauty pageant contestant dies during photo shoot

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A beauty pageant contestant has died and another missing, following a photo shoot at a Cape Coast beach.

The deceased and the other missing lady were among a group of beauty pageants who were taking a photo shoot at the Oasis beach in Cape Coast Thursday evening.

The pageants were hit by a strong wave that swept them off the rocks they stood on for the photo shoot.

The photo shoot was for the Face of University Students Association (Face of USAG).

The deceased and the missing lady, according to graphiconline.com, are said to be students of the University of Ghana and the Mampong Campus of the University of Education, Winneba respectively.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the University of Cape Coast hospital morgue.

The Director of Public Affairs of the University of Cape Coast, Major (rtd) Baah Bentum is reported as saying the ladies, who were participating in the “Face of USAG”, were part of a group of students who were attending the annual congress of the University Students Association (USAG) at the University of Cape Coast.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Irene Oppong said the police were taking statements for investigations, Graphiconline.com reports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

