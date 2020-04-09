Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd) believes it is better for soldiers to dish out a few canes to recalcitrant civilians than allow the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to spread.

The security services have come under intense criticism for allegedly manhandling civilians during the lockdown period.

Several videos have been shared on social media capturing police and military officers abusing citizens.

Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd)

However, Major Oduro said most of these videos are fake, adding that it is okay for the military to sanction those to flout the lockdown directive.

“A lot of the video clips you’re seeing on social media are fake. Some are okay,” the Deputy Defence Minister told Joy News, as quoted by Theghanareport.

“They’re real. Maybe, a soldier brushing the eyes of a recalcitrant person with some cane. At least, it’s better than to be infected with the disease than you going round to infect others and then a whole number of people will die.”

Major Oduro said the military and police are doing a very good work and urged the media to focus on their successes.

“…[It’s] just a few minor excesses we’re encountering… You’re educating the people, you’re making it possible for the people not to contract the disease. Don’t waste your time dwelling on what is happening now and talk about military beating them,” he added.