Body of second drowned beauty pageant found


The body was discovered after it was washed ashore last Sunday at the beach line between Cape Coast and Elmina in the Central Region adjacent the University of Cape Coast (UCC) West Gate.

The body of the second student who was drowned at the Oasis beach in Cape Coast last week has been discovered.

She was among five students who drowned at the Oasis beach last week during a photo shoot.

It followed a strong tidal wave that swept them off the rocks they stood on for the photo shoot.

Four of them were rescued by local fishermen but one of them, Lily Ampofowaa Asiedu, died on arrival at the Cape Coast University Hospital.

However, the body of Sarah Kwarteng could not be retrieved from the sea only for it to washed ashore t Sunday afternoon.

The body of Kwarteng has been deposited at the University of Cape Coast Morgue for autopsy .

