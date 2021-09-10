The activists added their voices to the global conversation on justice for victims of sexual abuse, and hold abusers accountable.
Bolgatanga: Women protest against sexual violence at work
Dozens of women have marched in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region to protest impunity surrounding attacks on women at workplaces.
The protesters clad in black held placards with inscriptions like "violence and harassment in the world of work is real', 'stop gender-based violence at the workplace', 'protect women workers', and 'stop sex for jobs' amongst others.
They, however, called on the International Labour Organisation (ILO) member states to urgently ratify and bring into force new global legislation to end violence and harassment at work.
The ratification of ILO C190 is the first international treaty to recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment.
