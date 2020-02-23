Speaking on Peace FM's Kookrokro progamme Friday, the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu said a National Democratic Congress administration will use internally generated funds to fund the porgramme.

According to him, government loans should be channeled into infrastructure development instead of recurrent expenditures like funding of free SHS.

He said: "Free SHS is GHC2.48 billion. We are going for that whole amount from the shores of Ghana to pay. Our approach is that we have to find ways to fund the free SHS in a sustainable manner.

"We don't believe that school fees, my wards school fees, that I should borrow every year, 2.43 billion outside the country to find it.

He continued: "When we assume power, the first thing we do is to review for a sustainable way of funding free SHS from internally generated sources, not to borrow. If we borrow, we will use it to build Atuabo processing plant, we will use it to build cycle interchange..."