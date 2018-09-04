Pulse.com.gh logo
"Build a national shrine at Asomdwee Park for idol worshipers"


Cathedral Project

Kwaku Bonsam has criticised the government that the idea of a national cathedral will only benefit the Christian fraternity.

Kwaku Bonsam play

Kwaku Bonsam

Ghanaian popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has made an appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build a national shrine for idol worshipers at the Asomdwee Park where the late President John Evans Atta Mills was buried.



The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country following the renewed backlash from some members of the public over the relevance of the project and the inconvenience its construction.

In the long term, the government is constructing new residences for judges at Cantonments.



Reports indicated that about 9 Judges of the Court of Appeal including many other residents within the earmarked area, were being evicted to enable construction works to begin.

Kwaku Bonsam adding his voice to the debate of the cathedral said the president will only be fair to the traditional religion when he apportion a land near the Osu Castle for them to build their place of worship.

Speaking on Accra-based Kasapa FM, he said "We make a passionate appeal to President Akufo Addo, to give us a land where late President Mills was buried, the Asomdwee Park will be a perfect location for us to build our National Shrine. That will be a strategic location for our shrine, we need a place very close to the sea so that we can be dealing frequently with Maame Water [Mermaid], to aid us in our spiritual exercises. We earnestly hope that our appeal to the President for the land will be granted."

