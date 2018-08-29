Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral

news

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG) has described the proposed construction of a National Cathedral by the government as amounting to state meddling in religious matters.

The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country.

Reports indicated that about 9 Judges of the Court of Appeal including many other residents within the earmarked area, were being evicted to enable construction works to begin.

The government has earmarked the Ridge Roundabout area in Accra where the judges live for the construction of the 5000-seater capacity church which is being supported by the clergy in the country.

READ MORE: National Cathedral project: What it means

It has also been reported that the structures within the area will be demolished.

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations has objected to the project and said Christians in Ghana are capable of building a cathedral without government's sponsorship.

The Coalition claimed just as Muslims, Traditionalists, Hindus have their cathedral or temple, Christians are capable of putting up its own cathedral.

In a statement, it said "COMOG has no objection to the building of a cathedral. Christians in Ghana are capable of building a cathedral without government’s involvement or sponsorship. Just as the Government of Ghana has not been involved in the construction of religious edifices for Muslims, Traditionalists, Hindus etc., it should not be involved in the efforts by Christians to build themselves a cathedral."

The organisation has also criticised the government for proceeding with preparations to put up the cathedral before a suit challenging the process at the Supreme Court is heard.

According to COMOG, the haste by the government to construct the massive edifice, even before the Supreme Court pronounces judgement on the suit represents an utter misplacement of our priorities as a nation.

On Monday, deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources Benito Bio said judges are not being asked to vacate their premises.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe

But acting Chief Justice at the time, Justice Julius Ansah, apologized to the affected judges for not being given ample time to vacate the place.

The project some believes is a huge negative publicity for the government which the Ghanaians don't like, whether it is good or not.

Some argued that the government should have sought consensus on how to do it before doing it but not too sure the court will be able to stop the government.