Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral


Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral

The project some believes is a huge negative publicity for the government which the Ghanaians don't like, whether it is good or not.

  • Published:
National Cathedral play

National Cathedral

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG) has described the proposed construction of a National Cathedral by the government as amounting to state meddling in religious matters.

The construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral has caused public outcry among judges in the country.

Reports indicated that about 9 Judges of the Court of Appeal including many other residents within the earmarked area, were being evicted to enable construction works to begin.

The government has earmarked the Ridge Roundabout area in Accra where the judges live for the construction of the 5000-seater capacity church which is being supported by the clergy in the country.

READ MORE: National Cathedral project: What it means

It has also been reported that the structures within the area will be demolished.

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations has objected to the project and said Christians in Ghana are capable of building a cathedral without government's sponsorship.

The Coalition claimed just as Muslims, Traditionalists, Hindus have their cathedral or temple, Christians are capable of putting up its own cathedral.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspecting the National Cathedral design play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspecting the National Cathedral design

 

In a statement, it said "COMOG has no objection to the building of a cathedral. Christians in Ghana are capable of building a cathedral without government’s involvement or sponsorship. Just as the Government of Ghana has not been involved in the construction of religious edifices for Muslims, Traditionalists, Hindus etc., it should not be involved in the efforts by Christians to build themselves a cathedral."

The organisation has also criticised the government for proceeding with preparations to put up the cathedral before a suit challenging the process at the Supreme Court is heard.

According to COMOG, the haste by the government to construct the massive edifice, even before the Supreme Court pronounces judgement on the suit represents an utter misplacement of our priorities as a nation.

On Monday, deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources Benito Bio said judges are not being asked to vacate their premises.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe

But acting Chief Justice at the time, Justice Julius Ansah, apologized to the affected judges for not being given ample time to vacate the place.

The project some believes is a huge negative publicity for the government which the Ghanaians don't like, whether it is good or not.

Some argued that the government should have sought consensus on how to do it before doing it but not too sure the court will be able to stop the government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Hero's Journey: Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur
Theft: Thieves break into Attorney-General's office Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's office
Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance
Condolences: Kofi Annan's family visits Mahama Condolences Kofi Annan's family visits Mahama
ARC: Achimota Retail Centre thrills customers with fun soccer challenge ARC Achimota Retail Centre thrills customers with fun soccer challenge
Church Building: Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe

Recommended Videos

Local News: Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral Local News Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral
Local News: Shut up; Don't join in crucifying Otabil - Duncan-Williams Local News Shut up; Don't join in crucifying Otabil - Duncan-Williams
Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah: Some ladies are responsible for road accidents in Ghana Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah Some ladies are responsible for road accidents in Ghana



Top Articles

1 National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction...bullet
2 Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National...bullet
3 Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police...bullet
4 Condolences Kofi Annan's family visits Mahamabullet
5 Church Building National Cathedral project: What it meansbullet
6 Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12...bullet
7 Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful...bullet
8 Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that...bullet
9 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3...bullet
10 Dansoman Fire "I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5...bullet

Related Articles

Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe
Church Building National Cathedral project: What it means
Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip Police service
National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction over Cathedral project
Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister
National Hero Govt to rename Ho technical University after Ephraim Amu
National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral
Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streets
Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral
In Western Region DCE collapses at Independence Anniversary parade

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet

Local

Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’
Special Prosecutor Amidu warns public officials to return any ‘suspicious payments’
National Hero Govt to rename Ho technical University after Ephraim Amu
Jubilee House 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burial
National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral