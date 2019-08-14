Madam Amma Bame Busia, the former Prime Minister's younger sister and an elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the family is overwhelmed by the President's recognition of their brother by naming the University of Energy and Natural Resources in the Bono Region after him.

Nana Addo applauded the decision by the Governing Council of the University of Energy and Natural Resources to rename the institution after Busia.

The decision was taken by Governing Council of the University on 3rd August, 2018, in accordance with the Statutes of the University.

"The decision is an excellent one, which will receive the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the K.A. Busia University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani," he said.

According to him, Dr. Busia believed that individual freedoms were not just about the space and ability to speak freely, associate and assemble freely, and to vote freely, seminal as they are, but also about their capacity to stimulate enterprise, creativity and innovation, and, thereby, provide the inspiration for rapid economic development.

Showing their appreciation, the Busia Royal Family said: "We members of the family are grateful to the UENR Council and President Akufo-Addo for this honour. We also wish to recognize the role of the Vice Chancellor and all others who contributed towards making possible the honour done our brother."

Madam Amma Bame Busia stated that the President's gesture had won the hearts of members of the Wenchi Traditional Council who as she put it "are not being left out of this show of deserving gratitude to the President."

The family said the President's gesture would serve as a source of inspiration to the students of the school and added: "the students would look up to the great man who the school was named after and aspire to greater heights."

"Like the school, Prof. K.A. Busia started life on a modest notch and eventually becoming a great personality in the politico-academic world within and without his home country," the family said.