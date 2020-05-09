The Christian bodies that presented the guidelines included the Christian Council, the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.
The mitigation guidelines were signed by Most Rev Dr Paul Boafo (Chairman, Christian Council of Ghana); Rev Prof Yaw Frimpong Manso (President, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council); Most Rev Phillip Naameh (President, Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference); Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams (President, National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches).
In March after Ghana recorded 6 cases of COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo banned all public gatherings in response to coronavirus.
This included religious gatherings, therefore, making it impossible for churches to congregate for communal worship.
In April President Akufo-Addo met with heads of churches and ecumenical councils and charged them to develop modalities and guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus should the ban on public gathering be lifted.
The church has therefore generated the below guidelines.
As the Church prepares to come back for communal worship, the tables below show the potential risk areas and what to do to mitigate potential spread, according to them.
Risk Areas
Entrance points to churches
Doors
Door handles
Rails
Pillars
Utility areas in the church
WC handles
Washroom door handles
Seating arrangements in the church
Close seating arrangement in the church that breaches social distancing regulations
Group sitting e.g. the choir
Nature of church building
Poorly ventilated churches – having few and small windows
Entirely glass windows that impede the free flow of air
Nature of service
Handshakes during welcome sessions
Singing groups congregating at one side and singing
Group meetings – Sunday schools where teachers speak to small groups. Those in the front roll are at risk
Communion services where cups are handed to individuals
Communion service where many people drink from one cup
Communion services where packaged loaves are handed to individuals Devices and items
Microphones used commonly by more than one person, faucets, telephones
Money handled by more than one person through giving offering and tithes Vestries & Pastors’ offices
Door and seat handles
Poorly ventilated rooms
Common surfaces including Pastors’ tables
Interventions
Church Entrances and Lobbies
Hand washing: Make available hand-washing materials for all to wash hands before entering the church or touching rails, door handles, and pillars.
A running tap or Veronica bucket should be put at all entrances for every church member to wash hands before entering the church.
Handsfree soap dispenser must be fitted to avoid cross con…