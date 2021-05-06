Claims of culture of silence in Ghana untrue- Oppong-Nkrumah

His statement comes off the back of a lecture by Dr. Sam Jonah with Rotarians in Accra about two weeks ago, he remarked that a culture of silence was slowly creeping into the country through convenience, hypocrisy and parochialism.

“It appears to me that in recent times in our Fourth Republican dispensation, the courage to stand up for the truth and the determination to uphold the common good is lost. In our dark moments as a nation, it is concerning that the voices of the intellectuals are receding into oblivion. Sadly, it is a consequence of the deep partisan polarisation of our country such that everything is seen through the lenses of politics.”

“It appears to me that the culture of silence has returned. This time not enforced by legal and military power but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy, and a lack of conviction. Where are our Adu Boahens and PV Ansahs?” he said.

The Minister disagreed when he met with journalists in the North East Region on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, as part of the government’s measures to deepen freedom of speech and access to information in the country.