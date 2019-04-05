The facility which is also referred to as the Accra Waste Recovery Park and located on the mortuary road, has an 80% waste recovery rate and a capacity to handle 400 tonnes of solid waste on a sixteen (16) hour shift as well as serve as research and training centre for educational institutions.

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister for Business Development, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, said the facility had come at an opportune time considering the overburdened landfill sites in the region.

He pointed out that the facility apart from the environmental and primary health benefits, has enormous economic benefits, as it would go a long way to create employment adding that its targeted coverage areas includes Korle Bu, Korle Gono, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Laterbiokoshie, Kantamanto, Agbogbloshie (Old Fadama), James Town, Ussher fort, Graphic Road and Ashiedu Keteke.

READ MORE: Filth engulfs Jubilee House, Army Officers' Mess

He said the facility would among other things convert the unsightly Agbogbloshie area into an Eco Enclave, reduce the turnaround time for operators and improve, efficiency of waste collection in the Central Business Districts (CBD).

He expressed his appreciation to the founder and Executive Chairman of JOSPONG Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong and his team for the immense and continuous investment in waste management especially in the Greater Accra Region and its environs and was hopeful the facility would go a long way to reduce pollution and the amount of waste in the city to ensure a clean Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah in his welcome remarks said the construction of the Waste Recovery Plant is to fulfil the promise of President Nana Akufo Addo to make Accra a clean city.

He said the Waste Recovery Plant was timely, innovative and a strategic approach to deal with the waste menace in the city.

"In the quest to make Accra clean, I realized there is lack of infrastructure to process the waste we generate in the city.

As a Chief Executive Officer of AMA, with support from the chiefs and elders of the Ga State decided to partner Zoomlion by giving them this space to make the vision of the President be fulfilled," he said.

"The establishment of the Accra Waste Recovery Park is indeed very timely and will contribute immensely to our efforts in making Accra a smart, safe, sustainable and resilient modern city.

READ MORE: Filth takes over Kaneshie market

Management and staff of this facility must be highly commended for their proactiveness in dealing with the waste menace using such innovative and strategic approaches.” he added.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong explained that the non-availability of landfill sites in the country coupled with its high cost of operation, necessitated his investment in recycling plants to tackle the huge waste problem in the country.

He said, "as a Research, Innovation and Development oriented company", the review of the operational methods of Zoomlion brought to the fore the need for further transformation in their operational methods that had been dependent on the landfill dumping adding that this transformational agenda also coincided with the period when Government declared its desire to see Accra as the cleanest city soonest".