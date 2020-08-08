Leader of the team, Inspector Joseph Asitanga disclosed this to the press after six bodies were buried by the team Thursday afternoon at the Awodome cemetery.

According to him, a lot more bodies are still waiting after some 97 have already been buried.

“Today we’re burying six; we’re overwhelmed with the bodies in the various morgues”, he noted.

He cautioned the public against what he observed as a disregard for the COVID-19 protocols, indicating that the virus is real.

“At times we move around town in the night or day time we see people gathered in their numbers very close without observing the national protocol measures but we get sadden that people feel that COVID is not within where they find themselves”, he said.

Inspector Asitanga who said his team is having a tough time dealing with the number of dead bodies expressed concern about how some relatives of the deceased sometimes interfere in their work

“You see we went through so much hustle and drama at the hands of these relatives and that’s been the situation a lot of the time. We plead to them to allow us to do our work”.

Reports say Thursday’s exercise saw some relatives of deceased in a mild standoff with hospital morgue officials and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) workers. The family members had wanted an opportunity to see the bodies of their relatives and pay final respect but that according to the burial team would be in breach of their protocols.

Meanwhile, the burial team is calling on the government to better equip them in their line of duty. They also complained about inadequate motivation.

Over 200 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana following over forty thousand infections.