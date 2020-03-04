The Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge and the Tema General Hospital has been earmarked as treatment centres by the Ministry of Health for coronavirus.

The president will also tour the Kotoka International Airport to ascertain the preparedness of officials and the screening processes they are employing.

This follows a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that identified gaps to plan for preparedness, response and control activities in the West African country.

Ghana is classified among Priority 1 countries in WHO Africa region for at being at risk based on flights and passenger volumes, according the WHO report.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

However, there is inadequate funding to implement the various preparedness activities planned by the Government of Ghana.

Already, the Government of Ghana has committed 2.5 million Ghana Cedis to support preparedness, but an additional funding is required to meet the funding gap for prioritised activities, the WHO report said.

At least 26 suspected cases of the deadly disease that have proven negative in Ghana since the outbreak.