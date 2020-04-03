The actor cum politician provided food and water to the police and military officers guarding the various roadblocks at Ayawaso West.

In a post on social media, Dumelo lauded the efforts of the security men in ensuring that citizens adhere to the directives by President Akufo-Addo to stay home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

He wrote: "I offered lunch to all the hardworking Police and Military men and women who have mounted roadblocks in the Ayawaso West constituency to control traffic during this Covid-19 crises. #ThisTooShallPass"

Dumelo had already shared hand sanitizers and veronica buckets to students, security officials and residents of the constituency since the coronavirus outbreak.

John Dumelo

"This morning, I donated Veronica buckets, Sanitizers, hand washing soap, toilet rolls and detergents to the James Prison located at Roman Ridge in Accra,” Dumelo wrote, accompanied by photos from his visit.

“This is to help the prison officers and inmates combat the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Together let’s fight this virus.”