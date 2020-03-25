The directive falls in line with a declaration by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which called for a national prayer and fasting scheduled for today.

The Chief Imam said Muslims are to observe the fast on Wednesday [March 25, 2020] and Thursday [March 26, 2020].

In a statement the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu called on all Muslims to comply.

“The National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu wishes to draw the attention of all followers of the Islamic faith in Ghana that the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has declared Wednesday, March 25th 2020 as National day of fasting and prayer,” said the statement.

The National Chief Imam wants Muslims to forgive Rev. Owusu Bempah

“…Muslims of all sects are entreated to support the presidential call… Beyond tomorrow’s [Wednesday] special national fasting, the National Chief Imam has further urged Muslims to observe another fast on Thursday, March 26.”

“The Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) used to fast on Thursdays, and the Chief Imam said Thursday’s special fast will be in line with the tradition of the Prophet, as the nation takes steps and also prays to God for a solution to the pandemic.”

“Additionally the National Chief Imam would like to entreat Muslims of all denominations to fast on Thursday 26th March 2020 in line with the Sunna of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W),” the statement added.