Coronavirus: Speaker takes precaution by wearing mask to Parliament

Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye was spotted in a face mask when he took his seat to deliver his duties in the House.

He ordered Members of Parliament (MPs) to make sure they wear face masks in subsequent sittings.

The Speaker further directed that all staff of parliament who recently traveled to coronavirus infected countries must self-quarantine upon return.

“This self-isolation is very important and every member must adopt it,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 11 within the last one week.

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Five more persons tested positive by Sunday, with a further four cases being recorded yesterday (Thursday).

The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all the victims are recovering well.