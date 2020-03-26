The group believes such a drastic measure has become necessary following the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has skyrocketed to 132, with three deaths recorded as well.

In a statement, UPNMG said the pandemic looks certain to escalate in the coming days and a lockdown could help save the situation.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus outbreak: We’ll consider every option before nationwide lockdown - Akufo-Addo

The statement was signed by the National PRO of the group, John Agbenyeavu.

“As the saying goes, drastic situations demand drastic measures, the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives would like to call on the President to take steps to declare a nationwide lockdown to control community spread of the COVID-19,” the statement read.

“Despite the economic consequences of this lockdown, the UPNMG is certain that, this measure will be the best way to control and contain the COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has maintained that Ghana will espouse all available options before declaring a nationwide lockdown.

The President said government is currently engaging in broader consultations to find solutions to contain the novel coronavirus.

Though he admitted that a nationwide lockdown might be an option, Akufo-Addo said that will happen only if we have exhausted all other options on how to contain the virus.

Below is the full statement by the UPNMG:

Statement from UPNMG