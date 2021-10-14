Court adjourns ‘kidnapped’ Takoradi woman’s case to November 11

The suspect represented by Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman reappeared in court today after she was granted a 50,000 Ghana Cedis bail on her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021, after pleading not guilty to the charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Josephine Panyin Mensah was in the news after she was reported to have been kidnapped during a dawn walk her nine-month-old pregnancy.

Pulse Ghana

She had claimed that she delivered the same day she went missing and that the kidnappers had stolen her baby.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah subsequently claimed Josephine was not pregnant as reported, a claim subsequently corroborated by the Ghana Police Service.