Dr. Obeng-Andoh, popularly known as Obengfo, was on trial for operating a health facility without a license.

In her judgment, the trial Judge, Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, said for “want of prosecution" she is discharging Dr. Obengfo.

In her ruling, the Judge explained that prosecution failed to comply with an order to provide lawyers of Dr. Obengfo some documents needed for the trial of the case after several warnings.

She expressed displeasure with the handling of the case by the prosecution which she said goes against rights of the accused person.

The judge further added that the prosecution could go for the accused persons when they are ready to prosecute the matter.

Dr. Obengfo was arrested following the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at his medical facility.