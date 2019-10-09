The popular cosmetic surgeon was arraigned before court for practicing without a license last year.

Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, in a 100-page ruling which he read for over one hour, said “He has entered through the eye of the law”.

He said the charges were lumped together instead of separating them, adding that they were also inconsistencies in the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses.

By so doing, the evidence were discredited and insufficient, thus leaving the court not convinced and unimpressed about the veracity of the case, Mr Essandoh explained.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh (Head bow down)

Police, he said, did not give him the opportunity to confirm the evidence collected from his facility.

The Judge also described the charges as “diametrically apart,” saying, there was no document to corroborate the offense of failure to operate without license.

Dr. Obengfo was arrested following the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at his medical facility.