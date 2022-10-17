RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court grants Nana Agradaa a GHS50,000 bail

Evans Annang

An Accra Circuit Court has granted the embattled Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro, popularly known as Nana Agradaa a bail to the tune of GHS50,000.

Nana-Agradaa
Nana-Agradaa

Presiding judge Samuel Bright Acquah granted the accused bail of ¢50, 000 with 3 sureties of Civil servants earning not less than 2k a month.

Read Also

She is also to report to Prosecutor every Wednesday.

Despite this development, the former priestess will still be in Police custody pending similar charges levelled against her at Circuit Court 10.

Nana Agradaa was arrested following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos
Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos Pulse Ghana

A statement issued by the police said: “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation.”

The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.”

The statement added: “We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa as she advertised on her TV program that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NSMQ fans

2022 NSMQ: Here are the SHSs that qualified to one-eighth stage

Kwasi Alfred Addo Kwarteng

British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as Finance Minister in UK

University of Cape Coast

University of Cape Coast ranked best in Ghana and 1st in West Africa

Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos

Nana Agradaa slapped with new charges; remanded for 2 weeks