COVID-19 corruption risk assessment report is false - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

She said the report is just to impugn the integrity of the government as the claims in it are false.
The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has described the corruption risk assessment of Ghana's COVID-19 expenditure by the Community Development Alliance (CDA) as malicious.
According to the Ablekuma West MP, Ascend Digital donated the app as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as such, government did not award any contract neither did it pay for its development.
“I am surprised that this organisation which claims it is putting together a Corruption Risk Assessment of our Covid-19 response will elevate speculation by rumours and absolute falsehood as facts. And then packaged them in a nicely bound report and use that to impugn the integrity of this government."
“So I want to see the supposed contract that they claim government has signed with these entities for the provision of the technologies,” she said.
Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful has challenged CDA to certify the report else it will be used as a toilet paper.
“I am putting this group of researchers to strict proof and insist that they certify the work that they have done or we will use it as toilet paper,” she was categorical.
The Community Development Alliance (CDA) in a report issued on Tuesday highlighted that the Communication Ministry as part of an effort to fight Covid-19 expended over $1 million to procure and launch the Covid-19 tracker app in the country.
