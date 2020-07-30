The cumulative case count has also reached 35,142. Active cases in the country now stands at 3,681 as at July 27, 2020.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest case count with 18, 205 cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 8, 748 cases.

The cumulative cases per region are presented below as follows:

- Greater Accra Region - 18,205

- Ashanti Region - 8,748

- Western Region - 2,576

- Central Region - 1,366

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

- Eastern Region - 1,304

- Volta Region - 593

- Bono East Region - 483

- Bono Region - 431

- Western North Region - 363

- Northern Region - 309

- Upper East Region - 282

- Oti Region - 192

- Ahafo Region - 145

- Upper West Region - 79

- Savannah Region - 57

- North East Region - 9