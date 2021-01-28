He said rate of infection among kids below the age of 14 years is rising.

According Prof. Antwi, this unfortunate development can be attributed to the new strain of the virus.

“We are having a huge surge in COVID positive cases and the disease initially, children were said to be spared. We had 14 the whole of last year but this year, just the spate of 10-days, we got 9 positive cases,” he told JoyNews.

KATH is the only pediatric referral facility in the northern sector of the country and already, management says the hospital is overstretched and in dire need of space.

“The COVID strain that we are having now is really also affecting children seriously. If in less than 2-weeks we are getting 9 cases, we don’t know where we are going to go when we are already full,” says Prof Antwi.

He also said the increase in cases in the region have put a limitation on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

“We are not in the position even to bring new cases. I don’t mean COVID. Anybody who is sick when you come here, we will just triage you in front [of the hospital] probably in an ambulance that you came in with.

“If there’s something that we need to do for you, we can do to stabilize you and send you back because our wards are full,” he explained.

The country's active cases have also jumped to 3,813 after 616 new cases were recorded, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country so far is 62, 751 with a total of 58, 561 recoveries and discharges.

The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of cases.