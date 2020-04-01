The renowned preacher said the farmers are his neighbours whom he often encounters whiles walking in the community.

Having visited and interacted with them on Monday, some of the farmers complained of going through hardships.

Duncan-Williams donates to farmers in his neighbourhood

Duncan-Williams, who is the founder of Action Chapel International, returned in the afternoon and donated food supplies to the farmers.

He presented bags of rice, soft drinks, cooking oil and bags of water to be distributed among the farmers.

The Archbishop then called on all well-to-do Ghanaians to endeavour to extend helping hands to the less-privileged in these hard times.

Duncan-Williams with some farmers at Adjiringanor

“It is very important for us to share especially to the people in our neighbourhoods: the needy and the vulnerable,” Duncan-Williams said.

“Let us not wait and let them come to us, let us go out and reach out to them. Let’s show love and compassion.”

H further pledged a weekly supply of food to the farmers until the lockdown in the country is over.