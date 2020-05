According to the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, the recoveries have also shot up to 2,097 recoveries and 32 deaths.

Count of cases per Region;

Greater Accra Region – 4,908

Ashanti Region – 1,066

Western Region – 334

Central Region – 319

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 57

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1