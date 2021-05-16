COVID-19: President Akufo- Addo to address the nation tonight

The address, which is slated for 8:00 pm, will be the President’s 25th since Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, Sunday, May 16, 2021, address Ghanaians on the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
The address, which is slated for 8:00 pm, will be the President’s 25th since Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case.
The President is expected to brief the nation on measures to procure more vaccines to reach the government’s target to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians.
The country has come a long way from March when the first two cases were recorded, however, the number of daily infections has reduced in recent months.
Akufo-Addo last addressed the nation on February 28, 2021, where he announced the establishment of a committee to formulate a concrete plan for vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana after some vaccines arrived in the country.
Ghana has so far vaccinated close to 900,000 persons against the virus, according to the Ghana Health Service.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh