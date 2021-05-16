COVID-19: President Akufo- Addo to address the nation tonight

The President is expected to brief the nation on measures to procure more vaccines to reach the government’s target to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians.

The country has come a long way from March when the first two cases were recorded, however, the number of daily infections has reduced in recent months.

Akufo-Addo last addressed the nation on February 28, 2021, where he announced the establishment of a committee to formulate a concrete plan for vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana after some vaccines arrived in the country.