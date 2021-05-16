RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: President Akufo- Addo to address the nation tonight

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, Sunday, May 16, 2021, address Ghanaians on the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The address, which is slated for 8:00 pm, will be the President’s 25th since Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Recommended articles

The President is expected to brief the nation on measures to procure more vaccines to reach the government’s target to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians.

The country has come a long way from March when the first two cases were recorded, however, the number of daily infections has reduced in recent months.

Akufo-Addo last addressed the nation on February 28, 2021, where he announced the establishment of a committee to formulate a concrete plan for vaccine development and manufacturing in Ghana after some vaccines arrived in the country.

Ghana has so far vaccinated close to 900,000 persons against the virus, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Ghanaian medical student studying in Cuba dies

Erasmus Klutse