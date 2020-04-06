Prof. Adei, who is Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has come under the microscope over the incident.

The staff were reportedly informed of the lay-off on March 27, 2020, with the school holding that its finances are no longer able to support the levels of teacher's emoluments.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, a memo dated 23rd March 2020 said the sacked staff can reapply for their jobs when the pandemic is over.

READ ALSO: Soldier guns down civilian during lockdown operation at Ashaiman

Meanwhile, the dismissed staff will also be compensated with their March salary as well as a top-up with half of their salary for the next months.

"You shall be paid your salary for March 2020 and half of your month salary in spite of that Coronavirus epidemic, which is a force majeure situation, affects your employment contract.

“We wish you all the best as you seek employment elsewhere,” sections of the memo read.

Dismissal letter of one of the school's staff

The decision, though, has not down gone well with the sacked teachers, some of whom believe have been betrayed by the school.

A teacher on spoke on condition of anonymity is quoted as saying: "As a school that operates under the principles of Christianity and have a mission of educating young people in the nurture and admonition of the Lord, the worst they could have done was to give unpaid leave of absence for her workers.

“However, their actions have defeated the motto (For God, Family and Country) and mission of the school by traumatizing these hardworking people in these critical times of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana has risen to 214.