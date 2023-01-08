ADVERTISEMENT
C/R: Two dead in Potsin road accident, others injured

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Two persons have been burnt to ashes while two other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries after a Hyundai saloon car with registration number GW 4260-22 made a wrongful overtake and collided with two articulator trucks with registration numbers GL 736-13 and GS 3913 – 11 at Potsin junction near Tonisco quarry in the Central Region.

The accident happened around 1 am on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Speaking to CitiNews, Mr. Tawiah said: “I was moving from Dominase and was going to buy fuel at Potsin Junction when I came across the accident involving three cars with two persons; a trailer driver and his mate who were both burnt to ashes. Our initial calls to the Fire Service were unsuccessful until one school proprietor got through to the Fire Service Department at Winneba who then rushed to the scene to put out the fire.”

An eyewitness, Kwame Tawiah, said two people in the first articulator car burnt alive after the crash while two other persons in the Saloon car sustained injuries and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

