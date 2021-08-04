RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Customs officers kill 3 persons on tricycle while chasing vehicle carrying smuggled goods

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Three persons have died on the spot after a fatal accident that occurred at Vume near Sogakope, on the Accra-Sogakope highway.

Customs officers kill 3 persons on tricycle while chasing vehicle carrying smuggled goods
Customs officers kill 3 persons on tricycle while chasing vehicle carrying smuggled goods

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the incident happened at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.

Recommended articles

Bodies f the deceased have been reportedly deposited at the Sogakope District hospital for preservation.

The news website reported that the deceased persons who are yet to be identified were plying the route in a tricycle (aboboya) when an over-speeding vehicle from the Sogakope direction with registration number GW 8151-18 collided with the tricycle.

READ ALSO: “Church members can’t pay offering & tithes” – Senior pastor cries at ‘Fix the country’ demo (video)

The said vehicle was reportedly being driven by Dabala junction-based customs officers who were pursuing another vehicle suspected to be carrying some smuggled goods.

It is further reported that some angry youth of the area set the vehicle ablaze.

Some military and police personnel were quickly deployed to the scene to restore calm.

All you need to know about Dr. Michael Obeng, famous plastic surgeon who helped Gorilla Glue girl

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

27-year-old Ghanaian engineer drowns in the U.S.

Andrew Amuna

Asante Bediatuo clears air on the purchase of Holiday Inn Hotel

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Contribute GHS100 a month to help build National Cathedral - Govt to Ghanaians

Nana Addo with National Cathedral design