Customs officers kill 3 persons on tricycle while chasing vehicle carrying smuggled goods

Three persons have died on the spot after a fatal accident that occurred at Vume near Sogakope, on the Accra-Sogakope highway.
According to Starrfm.com.gh, the incident happened at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday, 3 August 2021.
Bodies f the deceased have been reportedly deposited at the Sogakope District hospital for preservation.
The news website reported that the deceased persons who are yet to be identified were plying the route in a tricycle (aboboya) when an over-speeding vehicle from the Sogakope direction with registration number GW 8151-18 collided with the tricycle.
The said vehicle was reportedly being driven by Dabala junction-based customs officers who were pursuing another vehicle suspected to be carrying some smuggled goods.
It is further reported that some angry youth of the area set the vehicle ablaze.
Some military and police personnel were quickly deployed to the scene to restore calm.
