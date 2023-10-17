VRA Health Service joins forces with GHS to aid flood victims in Akosombo Dam crisis

Dr. Omari-Yeboah explained the comprehensive approach they have taken, stating, “Doctors, Nurses, and allied health professionals have been deployed to provide much-needed medical support. The GHS has sent personnel from other regions to augment our efforts. We are offering medical, sanitary, lab, and pharmacy services at no cost to the citizens.” This united effort is a testament to the commitment of both organizations in providing immediate relief.

In addition to deploying extra medical personnel, Dr. Yeboah’s team has supplied medicines to support the relief effort. These medical relief supplies encompass a range of essentials, from anti-venom serums and painkillers to antibiotics, hand sanitizers, and mosquito repellents. The provision of gloves, cannulas, dewormers, and anti-fungal creams ensures a holistic response to medical needs.

Remarkably, specific medications have been supplied to target diseases prevalent in the affected areas, such as cholera, enteric fever, dysentery, worm infestations, skin infections, snakebites, malaria, and respiratory diseases.

Dr. Omari-Yeboah conveyed a message of empathy and commitment to the affected victims, affirming, “We are in this together. It is our sworn duty to serve, and we shall serve our community. We will leave no stone unturned in providing the medical support needed.” This assurance is a source of hope in challenging times.

Dr. Yeboah emphasized that the current supply of medical resources is just the beginning of VRA’s Evacuation Plan. They intend to continuously provide essential medical items and drugs to all affected districts. Notably, special attention will be given to women, children, the elderly, and the sick.

VRA’s commitment extends beyond the immediate crisis. Dr. Yeboah pledged that the VRA Health Services team will continue to support the community long after the controlled spill of the Akosombo dam concludes. With a team on standby, including staff and ambulances, they will bolster the efforts of the Ghana Health Service, ensuring continued assistance.

As part of its support system for the affected communities, VRA continues to deliver relief items, including canned foods, foodstuffs, toiletries, potable drinking water, and fresh water tankers on a daily basis.

